Short Interest in Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Grows By 48.4%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,334,400 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 1,573,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.7 days.
Laramide Resources Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of Laramide Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Laramide Resources has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.74.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
