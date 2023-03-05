Short Interest in Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Grows By 48.4%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,334,400 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 1,573,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.7 days.

Laramide Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Laramide Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Laramide Resources has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Featured Stories

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. The firm’s projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

