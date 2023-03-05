Short Interest in LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Declines By 32.7%

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Stock Performance
LMGHF stock remained flat at $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.
About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (LMGHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.