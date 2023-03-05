Short Interest in LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Declines By 32.7%

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Stock Performance

LMGHF stock remained flat at $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Get LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA alerts:

About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

(Get Rating)

Read More

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile and communication-platform-as-a-service solutions. It operates through five segments: Northern Europe, Western Europe, Central Europe, Northern America, and Global Messaging. The company offers LINK Messaging Gateway that integrates SMS gateway solutions with existing IT and computer systems; LINK Web Experience for creating personalized content with landing pages; LINK Conversations for communication with customer-centric channels, content, and messages; LINK Mobile Invoice, which provides various payment channels in one integrated payment interface; Xenioo Conversational Platform, an omnichannel conversational platform to interact with customers; and LINK Insight Dashboard that offers real-time monitoring of campaign.

Receive News & Ratings for LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.