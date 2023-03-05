Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Decreases By 21.9%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 979,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $23.97.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 382,793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,871,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,783,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.