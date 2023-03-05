Short Interest in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Drops By 21.0%

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 487,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 163,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,517. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,318,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

