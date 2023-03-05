Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Declines By 13.3%

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGABL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 12,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Featured Articles

