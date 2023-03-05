Siacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.38 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Siacoin has a market cap of $202.14 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,358.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00396569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00667373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00086183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00548576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,404,642,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

