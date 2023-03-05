Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in February

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 881,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 408,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,762,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,071,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at about $15,800,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,504,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

About Skeena Resources

Shares of NYSE SKE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,991. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.