Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 1,410 ($17.01) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,120 ($13.52).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,405.50 ($16.96).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,218 ($14.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,152.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,085.43. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 959.20 ($11.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,344 ($16.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15,238.10%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 28,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,096 ($13.23), for a total value of £314,004 ($378,911.55). Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

