Songbird Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.08 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Songbird has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $88.08 million and $764,098.70 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00423803 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,425.30 or 0.28646270 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.

Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.

SGB is the main utility and test token for the protocol. This token has a capped supply of 15 billion tokens. Notably, SGB was airdropped to eligible holders of Ripple’s XRP in July 2021. The system was set up to distribute 0.1511 SGB per every 1 XRP held. This was the only distribution of the token. There was no pre-mine conducted by the developers.”

Buying and Selling Songbird

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

