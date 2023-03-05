SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 76,701 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,910 put options.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

XOP stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $170.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.71.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,683,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. XR Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

