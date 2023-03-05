SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$22.50

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSRM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

SSRM opened at C$18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.00. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.01 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.87.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Rod Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$357,822.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 668,971 shares in the company, valued at C$15,172,262.28. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

