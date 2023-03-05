ssv.network (SSV) Price Hits $38.49

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $38.49 or 0.00171881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. ssv.network has a total market cap of $426.37 million and approximately $59.32 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00420997 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,382.41 or 0.28450778 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

