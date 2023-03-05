Status Market Capitalization Achieves $103.33 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $103.33 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00038218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022127 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00219083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,360.41 or 0.99959930 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,295,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,952,136,913.1495233 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02683013 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,709,176.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

