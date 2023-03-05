STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.95. 476,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.08.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.