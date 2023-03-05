StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Get Advaxis alerts:

About Advaxis

(Get Rating)

Read More

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.