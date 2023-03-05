StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 0.9 %

Culp stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,550 shares of company stock worth $53,040. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Culp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Culp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 188.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

