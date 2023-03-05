StockNews.com Upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,157,243. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.