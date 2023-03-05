Streakk (STKK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $216,212.22

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Streakk has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $216,212.22 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $200.32 or 0.00894668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 202.56806653 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $263,222.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

