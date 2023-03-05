Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549,473 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of Synchrony Financial worth $44,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,763,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

