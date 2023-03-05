T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,343. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.