TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Short Interest Update

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 673,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TDCX by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TDCX by 5,628.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Stock Up 1.5 %

TDCX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.97. 37,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.28. TDCX has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.