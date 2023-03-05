Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 14,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,284,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

