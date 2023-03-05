Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.94.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

