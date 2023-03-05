Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $868.86 million and $61.78 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006886 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004722 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,860,521,330,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,904,906,637,893 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “**After the UST depegging, Terra community voted for [governance proposal 1623](https://station.terra.money/proposal/1623), and a new chain was created assuming the Terra name. The version represented on this page (the original chain) is still functioning and was re-branded as Terra Classic.**

– **The original Cosmos chain still run, with market swaps (mint/burn function) disabled.**

– **All balances will remain as they are.**

– **Luna became Luna Classic (LUNC).**

– **Terra stablecoins (UST, KRT, EUT, etc.) were renamed Terra Classic stablecoins (USTC, KRTC, EUTC, etc.).**

**CryptoCompare has taken the following steps to ensure data for both the new version of LUNA and the original LUNA Classic remained available throughout the process:**

– **Initially all data for the new version of LUNA was mapped to a temporary ticker called LUNA2, leaving ‘LUNA Classic’ data on the LUNA ticker.**

– **Once the majority of exchanges completed their intended actions and normal trading has resumed we moved all ‘LUNA Classic’ data from LUNA to its new ticker LUNC.**

– **Finally once all LUNA Classic data was cleared from the LUNA ticker we migrated all new LUNA data (held under LUNA2) back to the intended LUNA ticker.**

**You can read more about the ‘Terra revival plan’ [here.](https://agora.terra.money/t/terra-ecosystem-revival-plan-2-passed-gov/18498)**

Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals.

The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future.”

