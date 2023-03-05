TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 838,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

TTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 791,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $463.18 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TETRA Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

