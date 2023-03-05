TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 838,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
TETRA Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %
TTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 791,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $463.18 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 2.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.
About TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
