Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Textron Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TXT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,318. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Textron

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also

