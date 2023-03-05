Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Textron Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE TXT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,318. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.
Textron Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textron (TXT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.