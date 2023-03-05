The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.
Institutional Trading of Chemours
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chemours by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Chemours Stock Up 1.7 %
Chemours Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
