The Debt Box Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $1.47 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for approximately $19.55 or 0.00087169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00421852 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.34 or 0.28514421 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000223 BTC.

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

