The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY remained flat at $238.40 during trading hours on Friday. 881,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average of $229.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

