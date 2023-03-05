The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey
In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
Hershey Price Performance
NYSE:HSY remained flat at $238.40 during trading hours on Friday. 881,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average of $229.50.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
