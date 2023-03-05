Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 820 ($9.90) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.23) to GBX 1,048 ($12.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 965 ($11.64) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.43) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,191.44 ($14.38).

TPK opened at GBX 1,006.50 ($12.15) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 912.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,394 ($16.82). The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.76, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 26.50 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 3,513.51%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

