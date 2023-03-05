TrueFi Price Hits $0.13 (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 106.9% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $130.69 million and approximately $113.02 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,900,816 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 979,789,357.6551203 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.13531782 USD and is up 38.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $92,901,979.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

