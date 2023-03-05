United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

