Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE VMI opened at $333.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.27 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

