Veritaseum Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $68.12 million and approximately $5,283.71 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $31.69 or 0.00141293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

