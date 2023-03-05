Vertex Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $11.08 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

