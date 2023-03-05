Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of decrease mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $56.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.73.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

