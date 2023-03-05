Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.26

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $51.59 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001175 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00071347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023673 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,240,779 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

