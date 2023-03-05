WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00016893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $234.30 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

