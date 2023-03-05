William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Revance Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of RVNC opened at $33.11 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after buying an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $349,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

