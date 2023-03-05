Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $7,158.69 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

