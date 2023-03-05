WOW-token (WOW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.09

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $293.58 million and approximately $21.09 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.12 or 0.01299981 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012874 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032508 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.64 or 0.01664005 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939885 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

