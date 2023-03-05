Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0937 on Top Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $162.83 million and approximately $61,759.40 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,077,136,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,296,852 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,077,062,201 with 1,737,222,664 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09102749 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97,670.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

