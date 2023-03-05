XRUN (XRUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $102,425.14

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $311.64 million and $102,425.14 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00422958 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.14 or 0.28589151 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

