10,233 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,612,000 after purchasing an additional 993,218 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,045 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,138,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

