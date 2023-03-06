13,164 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in EQT by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,275,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,286,000 after buying an additional 1,905,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

