19,730 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCNGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

