262,500 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 428.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $37,331,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 115,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.16. 30,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.3298 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

