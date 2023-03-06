350,000 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after buying an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

