35,285 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,409,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 3.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,697,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.57.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.72. The stock had a trading volume of 974,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,516. The company has a market capitalization of $303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $257.86 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

