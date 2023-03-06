39,590 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $117,475,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $53,118,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $28,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $19,431,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Investec started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HLN opened at $7.73 on Monday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.